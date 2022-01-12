Two buildings, including former fire station, lost to two-alarm blaze in Adelanto

A fire at a commercial property in Adelanto Wednesday claimed two structures as it burned Wednesday afternoon and evening, though the San Bernardino County Fire Protection District was able to prevent the blaze from spreading to other structures.

The two-alarm Baldwin Fire, located in the 18100 block of Baldwin Street, destroyed two buildings, including the old Fire Station 321, “which served the area for many years,” according to a news release from Battalion Chief Mike McClintock.

Additionally, a nearby agricultural supply company “sustained heavy losses to their products and yard,” McClintock said.

“Despite heavy fire conditions, power lines down and a limited water supply firefighters were successful in keeping the fire from spreading to a nearby strip mall and homes,” McClintock said.

There were no injuries during the more than three hours it took firefighters to gain control over the fire.

The San Bernardino County firefighters, who responded with six engines, two truck companies and a heavy equipment team, among other personnel, were joined by representatives of the Victorville and Apple Valley fire departments, McClintock said.