Two Californian restaurants were listed on Linktree’s most popular restaurant list for 2022.

The link-in-bio creator, which has over 30 million users, unveiled its first-ever “Link-Back 2022” list, which recaps the year’s most popular dining trends, local restaurants, and most used website links.

Mexican restaurants Salazar and Toca Madera, located in Los Angeles, were ranked within the top 10, according to LinkTree.

Salazar was placed 3rd, while Toca Madera was ranked 7th.

A New York restaurant, Somewhere Nowhere, was the top-rated restaurant on the Linktree list.

The recap list also included the most popular travel, entertainment, and social media websites. Airbnb, Eventbrite, and TikTok claimed the top spots for those categories, respectively.