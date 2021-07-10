Two injured in drive-by shooting outside Knott’s Berry Farm

Authorities continue investigating a shooting outside of Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park that left two teenagers injured Friday night, officials said.

The shooting was reported at around 8:27 p.m. on Friday night outside the Orange County theme park.

Videos circulating on social media showed park-goers running for the exits.

Buena Park police Sgt. Mario Escamilla confirmed the incident was a drive-by shooting near the Knott’s Berry Farm entrance at Beach Boulevard, north of La Palma.

The suspect is still outstanding, officials said.

Knott’s Berry Farm staff assisted one person who was injured outside the park’s gates and transported them to a local hospital, according to a tweet from the theme park.

A male teenager was transported to a local hospital with gunshot wounds and is now in stable condition, officials said.

The second victim was located at the hospital. However, no further information has been released on the second victim.

Three other victims with non-gunshot related injuries were also reported on scene, Buena Park police and Orange County fire officials said.

Multiple ambulances were stationed outside the theme park gates Friday night, with several people sitting nearby, as seen in aerial video of the scene.

No further details were provided on the patients’ current conditions.

The investigation is ongoing.