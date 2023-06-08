The fast-food restaurant many seem to crave the most on Sundays, when it’s closed, will be bringing back two fan-favorite peach drinks in June.

Chick-fil-A announced Thursday that its Peach Milkshake would return to restaurants nationwide on June 12. The Atlanta-based restaurant chain will also bring back the White Peach Sunjoy on the same day.

Chick-fil-A announced Thursday that its Peach Milkshake would return to restaurants nationwide on June 12. The Atlanta-based restaurant chain will also bring back the White Peach Sunjoy on the same day. (Chick-fil-A)

Both items will only be available for a limited time or while supplies last.

“With each passing year, our Peach Milkshake’s loyal followers eagerly await its annual comeback. Its arrival signifies the beginning of summer at Chick-fil-A, and this year, the excitement from our fans has inspired us to expand our peach offerings,” Leslie Neslage, director of menu and packaging at Chick-fil-A, said in a statement.

The Peach Milkshake, introduced initially to customers in 2009, combines the restaurant’s signature “Icedream,” a soft-serve styled dessert, with peaches and is topped with whipped cream and a cherry.

Chick-fil-A Chef Angela Canada created the drink and the recipe is inspired by her family’s homemade recipe for peach ice cream.

The White Peach Sunjoy, a combination of lemonade, freshly brewed sweetened iced tea and white peach flavors, was initially introduced to customers in 2018.

Both items typically return to menus during the summer season and can be purchased on the Chick-fil-A app, its website or a nearby Chick-fil-A restaurant.