A Victorville teen was killed after his car lost control and crashed into another vehicle on Hesperia Road on Saturday night.

According to reports, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies at the Victorville station were dispatched to an accident near the intersection of Hesperia Road and Ottawa Street around 10 p.m. Saturday night.

Upon arriving, authorities found the driver of one of the cars, 19-year-old Abraham Hinojosa-Mercado of Victorville, deceased at the scene.

Deputies conducted an investigation and found that the silver Nissan Sentra driven by Hinojosa-Mercado lost control while driving northbound on Hesperia Road just past the intersection with Ottawa Street.

The driver of the other vehicle, 32-year-old Jose Gonzalez of Victorville, remained on scene and cooperated with investigators.

The north and southbound lanes of Hesperia Road between Green Tree Blvd. and Nisqualli Road were closed for several hours while deputies investigated the scene, but both lanes have since been reopened.

Anyone with information regarding the collision is asked to contact Deputy B. Moreland or R. Castillo at the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911 or report anonymously at www.wetip.com