Live Now
KTLA 5 Morning News

U.S. home construction drops 30.2% in April as virus rages

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
A construction worker walks through a site of a new house being built in San Marino on April 24, 2020. (FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

A construction worker walks through a site of a new house being built in San Marino on April 24, 2020. (FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

U.S. home building plunged again in April, taken down by the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Commerce Department said Tuesday that ground breakings plummeted 30.2% last month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 891,000. Construction of single-family homes dropped 25.4% to an annual rate of 650,000.

The lockdowns and travel restrictions designed to contain the pandemic have brought economic life to a near standstill. The unemployment rate is 14.7%, highest since the Great Depression.

The construction slump is likely to continue. Building permits for new housing dropped 20.8% to an annual rate of 1.07 million.

KTLA partners with Salvation Army

Most Popular

Latest News

More News

KTLA on Instagram

Instagram

KTLA on Facebook

KTLA on Twitter