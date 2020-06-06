UCLA handling of sexual misconduct allegations against physicians ‘inadequate,’ report finds

Dr. James Heaps, a former UCLA Health gynecologist, appears at the Airport Courthouse in Del Aire on June 11, 2019. (Credit: Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

UCLA’s handling of allegations of sexual harassment and sexual misconduct against five physicians employed by the university over three decades was “at times either delayed or inadequate or both,” an independent committee investigating the allegations said in a report released Friday.

The allegations included conduct ranging from sexually suggestive questions and commentary to inappropriate touching and invasive genital, anal and breast exams. They involved five physicians who worked at UCLA Health and the Arthur Ashe Student Health and Wellness Center.

Among them is James M. Heaps, whose arrest a year ago for sexual battery and exploitation in connection with two patients touched off intense public scrutiny about how UCLA handled earlier complaints against him. Heaps has strongly denied all allegations of wrongdoing.

The committee found that “a number of organizational, cultural and informational deficiencies played a role” in UCLA’s failure to act adequately at the time of the incidents and complaints.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.