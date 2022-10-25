Time is running out for whomever purchased a winning SuperLotto Plus ticket worth $38 million to claim their prize, according to the California Lottery.

The winning ticket was purchased at a 7-Eleven store at 430 Spruce Street in San Diego and matched all six winning numbers from the April 30 drawing.

Winning numbers: 3-15-21-35-46

Mega number: 18

SuperLotto Plus winners have 180 days from the date of the draw to claim their prize.

If the winner does not come forward by Oct. 28, the cash value of the prize, which is $22.9 million, will go to public schools in California.

The lottery has distributed more than $1 billion just in unclaimed prizes to public schools since tickets first went on sale in 1985.

The California Lottery has encouraged all players to double check any SuperLotto Plus ticket they still have in their possession ahead of the deadline.

Anyone who believes they have the winning ticket should complete a California lottery claim form, which can be submitted in person at any California Lottery District Office or mailed to California Lottery Headquarters at 730 North 10th Street, Sacramento, 95811.

If the player holding the winning ticket needs additional assistance claiming their prize, the press release states they can call California Lottery Customer Service at call 1-800-LOTTERY or email customerservice@calottery.com.