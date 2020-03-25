Understanding sick leave amid the Family First Coronavirus Response Act

Skip to content
KTLA
Hollywood, Los Angeles
65°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live 📺
Coronavirus
News
Local News
California
Nation/World
Politics
Election Results 🗳
5 Live
Food
Entertainment
Technology
Sports
Visionaries
Top Stories
L.A. County Sheriff to address measures related to COVID-19
Top Stories
‘Zoombombing’: USC online classes interrupted with racist remarks
4 hospital workers among 39 coronavirus cases confirmed in Ventura County
Nearly half of all patients at Kaiser hospital in San Jose believed to have coronavirus
As federal aid arrives, Riverside County reports 70 cases and 7 deaths due to COVID-19
Morning News
News
Entertainment
Food
California Cooking
Technology
Traffic
Contests
Gayle Anderson
Dr. Jandial
Top Stories
Working from home tips with author Dana Arimoto
Video
Top Stories
Strategies for parenting in a pandemic with Dr. Damon Korb
Video
Chef Jamie Gwen with pantry, fridge & freezer-friendly recipes
Video
Open for Business: The Apple Pan is delivering for the first time in 73 years
Video
Coronavirus: Dr. Anne Rimoin answers viewers’ questions
Video
Podcasts
California Cooking
Diva Defined
Frank Buckley Interviews
Home Made
Keepin’ It Friel
Mama Mentality
Rich on Tech
Spoken Dreams
The News Director’s Office
Top Stories
Ep.8 Immunity boost | Coronavirus Daily podcast
Audio
Top Stories
Headspace app co-founder Andy Puddicombe on reducing stress with mindfulness | Frank Buckley Interviews
Audio
Detailing sobriety with former ‘Details Magazine’ editor in Chief Dan Peres | Keepin’ It Friel
Audio
Ep.7 Trouble on the frontlines | Coronavirus Daily podcast
Audio
Ep.6 Risks for children and the closed schools dilemma | Coronavirus Daily podcast
Audio
Contests
Weather
News Tips
About
News team
Contact us
TV schedule
Advertise with KTLA
Community calendar
Job openings
Internships
Terms of use
Share media with KTLA
Public file and EEO help
Get a copy of a news story
Do not sell my personal information
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Breaking News
Breaking News
L.A. County Sheriff to address measures related to COVID-19
1
of
/
2
Breaking News
White House to hold coronavirus briefing amid GOP opposition to $600 weekly benefit for unemployed
2
of
/
2
Live Now
Live Now
KTLA 5 News at 3
Understanding sick leave amid the Family First Coronavirus Response Act
News
Posted:
Mar 25, 2020 / 02:00 PM PDT
/
Updated:
Mar 25, 2020 / 01:17 PM PDT
Please enable Javascript to watch this video
This aired on the KTLA 5 Special Report at 7pm on Tuesday, March 25, 2020.
Close Modal
Suggest a Correction
Your name
(required)
Your email
(required)
Report a typo or grammatical error
(required)
Submit
Suggest a Correction
Most Popular
White House to hold coronavirus briefing amid GOP opposition to $600 weekly benefit for unemployed
Banks agree to 90-day grace period on mortgage payments for California families impacted by coronavirus, Gov. Newsom says
Mayor Garcetti announces water and power will be shut off for nonessential L.A. businesses that don’t close
Video
13 people have died of COVID-19 in L.A. County; officials now excluding Lancaster teen’s death pending CDC investigation
Here’s how much money you stand to get from the stimulus package — and when to expect it
Video
Coronavirus
17-year-old Lancaster boy whose death was linked to COVID-19 died of septic shock: Mayor
Video
Latest News
L.A. County Sheriff to address measures related to COVID-19
‘Zoombombing’: USC online classes interrupted with racist remarks
4 hospital workers among 39 coronavirus cases confirmed in Ventura County
Nearly half of all patients at Kaiser hospital in San Jose believed to have coronavirus
As federal aid arrives, Riverside County reports 70 cases and 7 deaths due to COVID-19
Understanding sick leave amid the Family First Coronavirus Response Act
Video
More News
KTLA on Instagram
KTLA on Facebook
KTLA on Twitter
Tweets by KTLA