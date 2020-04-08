UNICEF USA’s newest CEO & President Michael Nyenhuis on how COVID-19 has affected their organization

Skip to content
KTLA
Hollywood, Los Angeles
59°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live 📺
Coronavirus
Latest figures by county
Coronavirus Daily podcast
Help for seniors
KTLA’s ‘Open for Business’
Who’s hiring?
FAQ about stimulus checks
What you can do if you lose work due to COVID-19
Submit a coronavirus-related question, suggest a segment
How you can help
Get breaking news alerts
Top Stories
L.A. County officials to provide latest on coronavirus cases
Top Stories
68 coronavirus deaths reported over last 24 hours, one of highest rates so far in CA
Garcetti loosens L.A. requirements for more paid leave to help businesses amid coronavirus
Gov. Newsom discussing latest on California’s response to COVID-19 outbreak
Video
California continues to lag in coronavirus testing despite recent advances
News
Local News
California
Nation/World
Politics
5 Live
Food
Entertainment
Technology
Sports
Visionaries
Get breaking news alerts
Top Stories
L.A. County officials to provide latest on coronavirus cases
Top Stories
68 coronavirus deaths reported over last 24 hours, one of highest rates so far in CA
Son of state assemblyman who authored gun law ID’d as victim in Gramercy Park shooting
Garcetti loosens L.A. requirements for more paid leave to help businesses amid coronavirus
Gov. Newsom discussing latest on California’s response to COVID-19 outbreak
Video
Morning News
News
Entertainment
Food
California Cooking
Technology
Traffic
Contests
Gayle Anderson
Dr. Jandial
Top Stories
Dr. Nancy Lee with tips on how to find a partner amid COVID-19
Video
Top Stories
How to perfect your at-home manicure with Olive and June
Video
Passover and Easter recipes with Chef Jamie Gwen
Video
Goldbelly Founder & CEO Joe Ariel on how they are delivering the restaurant experience to your home and helping the community
Who’s Hiring: Goettl Air Conditioning & Plumbing looking to hire 100 new workers in California
Video
Podcasts
California Cooking
Coronavirus Daily
Diva Defined
Frank Buckley Interviews
Home Made
Keepin’ It Friel
Mama Mentality
Rich on Tech
Spoken Dreams
The News Director’s Office
Top Stories
Ep.18 This too shall pass | Coronavirus Daily podcast
Audio
Top Stories
“Best of” mixtape: We miss sports! | Frank Buckley Interviews
Audio
Ep.17 Pregnant in a pandemic | Coronavirus Daily podcast
Audio
Ep.16 “They’re hanging us out to dry” | Coronavirus Daily podcast
Audio
Ep.15 The hard days that lie ahead | Coronavirus Daily podcast
Audio
Contests
Weather
News Tips
About
News team
Contact us
TV schedule
Advertise with KTLA
Community calendar
Job openings
Internships
Terms of use
Share media with KTLA
Public file and EEO help
Get a copy of a news story
Do not sell my personal information
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Watch live: Gov. Newsom discussing latest on CA response to COVID-19
UNICEF USA’s newest CEO & President Michael Nyenhuis on how COVID-19 has affected their organization
News
Posted:
Apr 8, 2020 / 12:54 PM PDT
/
Updated:
Apr 8, 2020 / 12:52 PM PDT
This aired on the KTLA 5 Special Report at 7pm on April 8, 2020.
Close Modal
Suggest a Correction
Your name
(required)
Your email
(required)
Report a typo or grammatical error
(required)
Submit
Suggest a Correction
Most Popular
Gov. Newsom discussing latest on California’s response to COVID-19 outbreak
Video
84 residents evacuated from Riverside nursing home with 39 coronavirus cases after employees don’t show up
Video
68 coronavirus deaths reported over last 24 hours, one of highest rates so far in CA
Costco to give health care workers, 1st responders priority access to stores during coronavirus crisis
Video
San Bernardino County requires residents wear face covering when leaving home, orders electronic-only religious services
Video
How to make your own face mask —even if you don’t know how to sew
Covina man arrested for allegedly price-gouging the public, selling N95 masks for $300 a box
Latest News
UNICEF USA’s newest CEO & President Michael Nyenhuis on how COVID-19 has affected their organization
Video
L.A. County officials to provide latest on coronavirus cases
68 coronavirus deaths reported over last 24 hours, one of highest rates so far in CA
Son of state assemblyman who authored gun law ID’d as victim in Gramercy Park shooting
Garcetti loosens L.A. requirements for more paid leave to help businesses amid coronavirus
Gov. Newsom discussing latest on California’s response to COVID-19 outbreak
Video
More News
KTLA on Instagram
KTLA on Facebook
KTLA on Twitter
Tweets by KTLA