Los Angeles Police Department homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found shot dead inside a car in Central L.A.

Officers responded to a shooting call in the 1900 block of South Orchard Avenue in Pico-Union around 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

Upon arriving on the scene, authorities found a man in his 20s seated in his vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics transported the man to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The man’s identity has not been released pending notification of family members.

A male suspect fled the scene in a light-colored vehicle, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact West Bureau Homicide detectives at 213-382-9470.

Anonymous tips can be submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org or by calling 1-800-222-8477.