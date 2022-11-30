Universal Studios Hollywood is inviting guests to celebrate the kickoff to 2023 with a nighttime event that is included with theme park admission.

Universal’s EVE will feature music entertainment, fireworks and access to select rides and attractions, well past the park’s usual operating hours.

Guests can enjoy the park through the end of 2022 and celebrate the arrival of 2023 until 2 a.m.

The event begins at 9 p.m. and will feature “multiple entertainment hubs featuring DJs spinning an eclectic array of music for guests to dance into the new year with their choice of pop, rock, hip-hop, EDM and Latin music.”

There will also be photo opportunities around the park as well as celebratory food and alcoholic beverages.

It all culminates with the New Year’s countdown which will be punctuated with a fireworks show and a winter snowfall.

Jan. 1, 2023 also marks the end of Universal’s ongoing holiday festivities, meaning those who visit for EVE will be the last to enjoy the park’s special holiday events.

Additional information and ticket purchasing options are available on the theme park’s website.