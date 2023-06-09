Just as summer travel ramps up, the U.S. State Department has issued a travel advisory for the Dominican Republic.

“Violent crime, including armed robbery, homicide and sexual assault is a concern throughout the Dominican Republic,” the State Department said in its advisory. A yellow flag-level two advisory was issued, urging travelers headed to the top Caribbean hotspot to “exercise increased caution.”

Americans still wanting to travel to the island should consider staying in resorts, as they are likely safer and “tend to be better policed than urban areas like Santo Domingo,” according to the State Department’s advisory.

The department is also urging travelers to reconsider meeting with strangers when in the Dominican Republic, as there have been reports of U.S. citizens being robbed by people they met from dating apps, among other serious incidents.

The advisory also recommends enrolling in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program to stay updated on travel alerts ahead of international travel.