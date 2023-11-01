A female University of Southern California student was allegedly raped by her Lyft driver after returning home from the West Hollywood Carnaval, the university’s Department of Public Safety said in a crime alert.

The incident reportedly happened in the 3600 block of South Grand Avenue at around 3 a.m. Wednesday morning, the alert stated.

Officials said the victim used a Lyft to return to her apartment near the University Park Campus and when they arrived, the driver raped her in his car.

The suspect was described as a Black male, approximately 25-35 years old with black hair, a thin build and a black colored beard.

As for Lyft, the ride share platform provided the following statement to KTLA:

“Our thoughts are with the victim and this has no place in society. Based on the information available at this time, we have not identified a report or ride matching the description and can’t confirm it involved the Lyft platform. We have reached out to law enforcement and stand ready to assist with their investigation.”

Anyone with information about the alleged sexual assault is urged to contact the university’s Department of Public Safety at 213-740-6000.