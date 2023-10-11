With the holiday season quickly approaching, many people will be sending holiday gifts and packages all across the world. To help customers plan their shipping timelines during the busy holiday season, the United States Postal Service has released their holiday shipping and mailing deadlines.

To allow ample time for packages to arrive to their destination by December 25, USPS advises shoppers to adhere to the shipping deadlines listed below:

USPS Ground Advantage — Dec. 16

First-Class Mail (including greeting cards) — Dec. 16

Priority Mail — Dec. 18

Priority Mail Express — Dec. 20

USPS Ground Advantage is a new shipping option that provides a simple, reliable and affordable way to ship packages in 2-5 business days based on distance.

USPS also announced that there will be no holiday peak or demand surcharges this year to allow customers to accurately budget for shipping costs.

Shipping deadlines for international mail vary depending on the destination. Check out International Mail and Shipping Services for details.