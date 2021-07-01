L.A. County vaccine incentives: New sweepstakes includes package of botanical garden perks

People wearing face covering to prevent the spread of COVID-19 visit the Chinese Garden at The Huntington Library, Art Museum and Botanical Gardens in San Marino on Nov. 7, 2020.(ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Los Angeles County announced new incentives Thursday to get more residents vaccinated.

Starting Friday, July 2, through next Thursday, July 8, residents who get vaccinated at publicly run sites in L.A. County will have a chance to win one of four packages of tickets and passes to botanical gardens in the area.

Each prize package consists of one annual membership to the Huntington Library and Botanical Gardens, and one day passes to the Descanso Gardens, the L.A. County Arboretum and South Coast Botanic Garden.

Anyone 18 and older getting their first vaccine at a location run by the county or city of L.A., or a St. John’s Well Child and Family Center site, has a chance to win. The offer is also extended to anyone who brings a first-time vaccine recipient with them to their second vaccine dose appointment.

“We greatly appreciate the generosity of our partners at all of these fabulous attractions. With their support, four lucky people will get to enjoy both protection by vaccination and some time outdoors in these absolutely stunning gardens” public health Director Barbara Ferrer said. “And over the next week, we ask you to please make time to get your vaccine.”

The official rules and details can be found on the county’s website.

Public health experts are warning that unvaccinated people are at an increased risk as the delta variant, the most contagious version of the coronavirus yet, increases in spread.

“There’s so much we don’t know about the delta variant, including whether fully vaccinated people are capable of passing along the variant, if they become infected,” Ferrer said.

L.A. County health officials now recommend wearing masks indoors to lower viral transmission.

“We have enough risk and enough unvaccinated people for delta to pose a threat to our recovery, and masking up now could help prevent a resurgence in transmission,” Ferrer said.