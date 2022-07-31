Lance Mari Ramil Cortez faces charges of Solicitation of a Minor for Sexual Acts and Arrival at a Meeting Place after Soliciting a Child for Sex.

Authorities in Victor Valley have released the booking photo of a 28-year-old Van Nuys man who they say arranged to meet a 15-year-old girl for sex last week, believing there could be more potential victims.

Lance Mari Ramil Cortez was arrested Thursday afternoon in Adelanto.

According to the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station, Cortez was in contact with the victim through social media and made plans to meet her at John Mgrdichian Park.

Cortez arrived at the park Thursday with “multiple items to commit the illegal sexual act,” authorities said.

He was arrested without incident and booked into the High Desert Detention Center where he was being held in lieu of $600,000 bond as of Sunday.

Cortez faces charges of Solicitation of a Minor for Sexual Acts and Arrival at a Meeting Place after Soliciting a Child for Sex.

“There is an ongoing investigation with the Los Angeles Police Department in which Cortez was involved in a similar incident,” the sheriff’s department said in a news release. “We are including Cortez’s current (booking) photo, as investigators believe there may be additional victims in the High Desert area.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective A. Pollick at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station at 760-552-6800. Callers can also remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.