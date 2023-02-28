Los Angeles County has agreed to pay Vanessa Bryant and her three daughters nearly $29 million to settle the lawsuit over the dissemination of graphic photos from the January 2020 helicopter crash that killed her husband and former Lakers star Kobe Bryant, their 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven others, the New York Times reported.

This settlement comes after a jury awarded Vanessa Bryant $15 million in an invasion of privacy suit filed against Los Angeles County in August 2022 and also includes additional funds to settle potential claims from her daughters.

Shortly after the deadly accident, Bryant says that she learned that LA County Sheriff’s and Fire Departments had shared graphic photos of human remains from the site of the crash, which compounded her fear of her daughters seeing the gruesome images on social media.

Lawyers representing the county did acknowledge that the photos were taken and shared but that an immediate order to delete them prevented them from being released to the public.

According to the county’s legal team, all county-related litigation from the accident has now been resolved.

During the same trial, the jury also awarded Chris Chester, whose wife Sarah and daughter Payton were killed in the crash, $15 million with an additional $4.95 million to resolve any future claims.

Two other families settled with the county over the photos for $1.25 million each in October 2021.

Vanessa Bryant’s legal team says that she plans on donating the proceeds from the lawsuit to her Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation, which honors her late husband and daughter.