Vanessa Bryant says her mother’s lawsuit claiming she’s owed back pay is an attempt to ‘extort a financial windfall’ from family

Vanessa Bryant on Thursday accused her mother of seeking to “extort a financial windfall” from her in the wake of her husband Kobe Bryant’s death by filing a lawsuit claiming she is owed years of back pay for working as an unpaid assistant.

The family feud ratcheted up after Sofia Urbieta Laine sued her 38-year-old daughter for financial support alleging she worked for years as unpaid “longtime personal assistant and nanny” to the couple and that the Lakers legend had “promised to take care” of his mother-in-law for the rest of her days before his death in a helicopter crash Jan 26.

“Unfortunately, Kobe Bryant’s promise did not see the light of day as he is now deceased and Vanessa Bryant took each and every step she could to void and cancel all of Kobe’s promises,” the 48-page lawsuit alleges, saying Vanessa Bryant never intended to honor her late husband’s wishes.

That was the final straw for Bryant, who also lost her 13-year daughter Gianna in the Calabasas helicopter crash that killed nine people and remains the subject of a National Transportation Safety Board investigation.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.