Vanessa Bryant slams L.A. County sheriff for challenging LeBron James to match reward in Compton shooting

Kobe Bryant and his wife Vanessa Bryant attend the 90th Annual Academy Awards Governors Ball at the Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018, in Hollywood.(Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Vanessa Bryant is unhappy with comments made by Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva in the aftermath of the shooting of two sheriff’s deputies Saturday in Compton.

During a radio interview Monday, Villanueva challenged Lakers star LeBron James to double a $175,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the assailant.

James has yet to respond to Villanueva’s remark. But Bryant — who is suing the sheriff’s department over deputies sharing photos from the site of the helicopter crash in January that killed her husband, Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, their daughter Gianna and seven others — had plenty to say about it on her Instagram story late Monday night.

Bryant’s posts mainly consisted of screenshots of Twitter responses from Twitter user @ElanMaree and articles regarding Villanueva’s challenge to James and the controversy regarding the photos from the crash site.

How can he talk about trusting the system? His sheriff’s dept. couldn’t be trusted to secure Kobe Bryant’s helicopter crash scene, his deputies took and shared graphic photos of crash victims. Vanessa Bryant is suing them. https://t.co/X48h2h4MNv — Elan (@ElanMaree) September 15, 2020