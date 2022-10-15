A photo provided by the Colton Fire Department shows a vehicle dangling over a canal after a head-on collision in Colton on Oct. 15, 2022.

A head-on collision left two people dangling over a canal in San Bernardino County on Saturday.

Emergency crews responded to a vehicle that was pushed into a canal after a head-on collision in Colton.

According to the Colton Fire Department, crews were required to use the jaws of life to extricate two occupants still trapped the vehicle.

Pictures from the scene show the sedan’s front-end completely wrecked while precariously hanging on to solid ground with only its front tires.

A photo provided by the Colton Fire Department shows a vehicle dangling over a canal after a head-on collision in Colton on Oct. 15, 2022.

A photo provided by the Colton Fire Department shows a vehicle dangling over a canal after a head-on collision in Colton on Oct. 15, 2022.

A photo provided by the Colton Fire Department shows a vehicle dangling over a canal after a head-on collision in Colton on Oct. 15, 2022.

Fire crews are seen positioning a ladder alongside the car to access the trapped individuals.

Both occupants were rescued and transported to a local trauma center for medical treatment.

Their current conditions were not immediately available.