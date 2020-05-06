Ventura County officials hold coronavirus briefing

Ventura County officials on Wednesday are set to provide an update on their latest coronavirus figures and their efforts to curb the spread of the illness.

During the county’s Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday, Public Health Officer Dr. Robert Levin said officials should follow Gov. Gavin Newsom’s plan for reopening the state, the Ventura County Star reported.

“We can’t get ahead of the governor,” Levin said, according to the newspaper.

Newsom announced earlier this week that retail and other low-risk businesses can begin to reopen with new safety measures.

Ventura County leaders said they will be following any detailed guidance expected to be released by the state Thursday to determine how to move forward, the Star reported.

Officials said they are making progress in areas cited by the state to determine reopening status, including expansion of testing and contract tracing.

As of Tuesday, the county had a total of 595 coronavirus cases with 19 deaths.

But as coronavirus cases and deaths continue to rise across the state, some areas might take longer to reopen.

In neighboring Los Angeles County, home to more than half of the state’s coronavirus deaths, officials said it could be dangerous to reopen too quickly.

