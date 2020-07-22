Ventura County officials hold coronavirus briefing as total number of cases tops 6,000

Ventura County officials are holding a coronavirus briefing as total number of cases in the region has topped 6,000.

As of Wednesday, the county had a total of 6,049 coronavirus cases and 65 deaths. Currently there are about 90 people hospitalized for the respiratory illness, with 22 in intensive care, a slight decrease since Tuesday.

To date, Oxnard the county’s most populous city, has 2,187 total cases.

California on Wednesday surpassed New York for the most coronavirus cases in the country, with more than 409,000.

Gov. Gavin Newsom last week dialed back reopening measures in the state and required all counties on the state’s watchlist, including all in Southern California, to close indoor operations at restaurants, personal care facilities and other sectors.

Earlier this week, Newsom announced guidelines on how those sectors can do business outside.

Bars were ordered shut across the state, but in Ventura County, a modified health order made it OK for bars, breweries and other drinking establishments to operate outdoors, so long as food is served.

Check back for updates on this developing story.