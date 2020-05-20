Ventura County sends reopening application to state as total number of coronavirus cases top 850

Ventura County officials have submitted an attestation application to Gov. Gavin Newsom making their case for further reopening the economy as the total number of coronavirus cases in the region reached 858.

Additionally, COVID-19 has claimed 29 lives countywide. The county hadn’t seen an increase in deaths in about a week.

Newsom announced earlier this week that he was easing guidelines for reopening, and indicated that 53 out of California’s 58 counties can move forward with plans to do so.

Officials in the county have already allowed most retail stores, as well as manufacturing and logistics businesses, to resume operations. And last week, childcare facilities, office spaces, full-service car washes, pet grooming businesses, landscaping and gardening businesses, outdoor museums and open galleries got the OK to reopen.

If their application is approved, Ventura County will be able to reopen dine-in restaurants, with limited and outdoor seating, as well as in-store shopping, with implemented social distancing measures, said Public Health Officer Robert Levin.

Officials are waiting for additional guidance from the state on opening K-12 schools in the fall.

While the county continues to lift restrictions, officials urge residents to continue with social distancing measures.

Over the weekend, Foster Park in Ventura was closed due to overcrowding.

On Wednesday, officials announced that the U.S. Forest Service will close the popular Punch Bowls/Santa Paula Canyon trail for two weeks beginning Saturday after too many people gathered there over the weekend as well. The trail will be closed along Highway 150 north of Santa Paula, and parking areas near the trail will be closed or restricted, officials said, adding that citations will be issued and illegally parked vehicles will be subject to tow.