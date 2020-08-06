Ventura County sues pastor after authorizing legal action to enforce COVID-19 health orders

Employees at Finney’s Crafthouse in Ventura work to prepare the bar to open in May 2020. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Ventura County leaders have approved the use of restraining orders and other enforcement actions against individuals and businesses that refuse to comply with local and state health orders to control the spread of the coronavirus.

The decision by the Board of Supervisors gave the county counsel discretion to seek court enforcement of health mandates.

The meeting was called days after a pastor in Newbury Park said he would continue holding indoor services despite restrictions on large gatherings.

The county has since sued the pastor, Rob McCoy, and Godspeak Calvary Chapel in an effort to force them to comply with the orders, the Ventura County Star reported.

McCoy told the newspaper he didn’t understand why authorities were going after him.

“We haven’t hurt anybody,” he said.

Meanwhile, the mayor of Los Angeles says he’ll authorize a power shutoff to homes and businesses that illegally allow large parties.