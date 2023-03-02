A woman from Ventura pleaded guilty to a 2021 murder charge in addition to two other open cases she was facing.

According to the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office, Sandra Dillard, 41, fatally stabbed Kelsey Dillon in September 2021; her body was discovered near the U.S. Highway 101 and SR-33 interchange in Ventura two days after she was killed.

Prior to being arrested for Dillon’s murder, Dillard was detained in July of 2022 for grand theft of a firearm after stealing a shotgun from her roommate.

Two days later, Dillard attacked a female deputy at the Todd Road Jail in Santa Paula and was charged with battery on a peace officer.

An investigation into Dillon’s death led CHP officers to Dillard, who was arrested for the killing on September 27, 2022.

“I am grateful that justice has been done for Kelsey Dillon and her family,” said Deputy District Attorney Ben Moreno, who prosecuted all three cases against Dillard. “While nothing can undo the damage done by the defendant’s heinous actions, I am hopeful that this quick resolution will aid Kelsey’s family in their healing process.”

Dillard is scheduled to be sentenced on March 28.