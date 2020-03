Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As virus-fueled panic shopping has left many SoCal store shelves bare, a Vernon-based meat company that usually sells only to restaurants directly has decided to open its doors to the public.

Premier Meats, 5030 Gifford Ave., is running a "pop-up sale" to help make sure the refrigerators in the local community stay full.

KTLA Photojournalist Phil Ige reports for the KTLA 5 News on March 15, 2020.