Victim sexually assaulted inside Riverside home after man crept into her bed: police

Anthony Jones is seen in a photo released by the Riverside Police Department on July 30, 2020.

A man was arrested by child sexual assault detectives in Riverside after a victim said she was sexually assaulted when a man crept into her bed, police said.

The sexual assault happened around 3:13 a.m on Thursday. Dispatchers received a call of screams heard across the street from the Riverside Police Department’s Magnolia Station, located in the 10500 block of Magnolia Avenue, police said in a news release.

Officers quickly arrived and spoke to a female victim who said she had just been sexually assaulted by an unknown male suspect.

“The victim was asleep in her bed when she was awakened to the suspect inside her home,” Riverside Police Department spokesman Officer Ryan Railsback. “A sexual assault occurred and the suspect fled.”

Responding officers located a man matching the suspect’s description. He was in possession of property belonging to the victim, Railsback said.

The suspect arrested in the alleged sexual assault was identified as Anthony Jones, 39, of Moreno Valley. Officers also recognized Jones as the same suspect from a recent arrest in the area for suspicion of trespassing and being under the influence of illegal substances.



Railsback said on Tuesday, Jones was again contacted by police during an attempted murder shooting investigation at the Sands Motel as being “an extremely uncooperative and belligerent witness.”



Jones was ultimately arrested and later booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center on suspicion of assault with the intent to rape, criminal threats, burglary, and possession of illegal narcotics.

He is being held on $50,000 bail.



Police said Jones has been experiencing homelessness for the past couple years and was recently staying in the different motels along the Magnolia Avenue corridor.



The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with additional information should contact Detective Jarid Zuetel at 951-353-7133 or JZuetel@riversideca.gov. Anonymous tips can be emailed to rpdtips@riversideca.gov.