Casey Tuff’s vehicle after the hit and run that sent two victims to the hospital. (SBSD)

A Hesperia woman has been arrested after a hit and run that severely damaged two vehicles and left two people injured.

Deputies with the Victorville Police Department responded to a hit and run collision at the intersection of Bear Valley Road and Jacaranda Road around 6:50 p.m. Wednesday night.

Upon arriving, they found a red Ford Explorer that had “sustained major damage” and the two passengers, a 62-year-old female and a 19-year-old female, had to be transported to a local hospital.

Authorities were able to track down the other vehicle, a white Kia Optima driven by 32-year-old Casey Tuff of Hesperia, around the intersection of Ridgecrest Road and Francesca Road.

According to reports, Tuff showed “obvious signs of being under the influence of alcohol and was uncooperative when deputies attempted a field sobriety test”.

She was arrested on charges of felony DUI causing bodily injury, felony DUI with a Blood Alcohol Level over .08%, and hit and run with injuries.

Anyone with more information regarding this investigation should contact Deputy Wolff with the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911 or tip anonymously at www.wetip.com