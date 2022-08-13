A group of seven people were rescued by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue team on Saturday after they were trapped by a flash flood in the San Bernardino Mountains.

Video shows rescue personnel cross the stream first and set up a rope system so the stranded party members can inch their way back across the rushing waters, one person at a time.

The fast-moving muddy flow nearly took down one of the younger people who had been trapped, but he was able to grab the rope and steady himself before continuing to shuffle across the floodwaters.

It took about an hour and a half for all four children and and three adults to make it across.

No injuries were reported.