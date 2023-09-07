PARMA, Ohio (WJW) — Cellphones were recording when a worker at an Ohio Chipotle was attacked by an angry customer Tuesday night.

Police say that customer, Rosemary Lynn Hayne, 39, of Parma, has since been charged with assault and disorderly conduct.

Video of the assault was posted to Reddit and immediately went viral.

“We walked in, and it was really busy. You could tell they were slammed,” said a witness, who did not want to be identified.

Video shows the suspect bring her Chipotle bowl to the counter and slam it down, confronting the worker. Seconds later, she is seen throwing the entire bowl in the worker’s face.

“You could tell she was upset with her order. She ended up grabbing her order and left. About five minutes later, she came back in,” the witness said. “At that moment, I wasn’t sure what to do because I felt so awful for [the worker]. At the same time, I was nervous to get involved.”

The video goes on to show the suspect putting her hands on another customer who tried to stop her. That customer, along with the witness, ran out to write down the woman’s license plate number and give it to the police.

The Chipotle worker did not want to do an on-camera interview. However, she says she was shocked by the entire incident and suffers from anxiety as a result of what she had to endure.

“We were so impressed with the way she was able to handle herself. She had been dealing with it, the woman was screaming for 10 minutes before that and then came back in and continued to act that way,” said the witness.

Customers have organized a GoFundMe for the worker.