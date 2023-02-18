Burglars busted the door of a Givenchy store and made off with $50,000 worth of handbags, shoes and clothing, police said Thursday.

The group used a hammer to break the front door window of the Greene Street shop around 7:30 a.m. on Feb. 11, officials said. Once inside, they loaded tens of thousands of dollars worth of merchandise into duffle bags, KTLA sister station WPIX reports.

The burglars fled on foot, police said. They headed northbound on Greene Street toward West Houston Street.

Police asked for help identifying the burglars. The NYPD released surveillance images on Thursday.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).