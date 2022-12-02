Dramatic video shows a box truck toppling over a freeway ramp and onto a previous accident scene in Santa Clarita Friday morning as rain soaked the roadways.

The wild crash on the interchange between the 14 and 5 Freeways left three people injured, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Video of the scene was captured by Tommy Dorado, a driver who was recording the messy aftermath of the first crash involving an SUV and a semi-truck. The crash was blocking lanes on the southbound truck bypass around 6:40 a.m.

The video shows the semi-truck overturned on its side and the SUV shoved against a nearby wall.

As authorities were responding to the scene, a box truck traveling in the northbound lanes above the crash tumbled over the guardrail, landing violently on top of the SUV and semi.

Three people were injured in the incident, although the severity of their injuries was not available.

Both the north and southbound truck lanes on the 5 Freeway were closed after the crash, causing a massive traffic jam.