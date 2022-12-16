Police are searching for a burglar who ransacked a local tavern in Riverside last Sunday.

Security cameras captured the brazen burglary. The thief was seen in and out of Crowley’s Tavern in just under three minutes.

“Never seen him,” Ashley Patino, the bar’s manager tells KTLA’s Shelby Nelson. “I don’t know if some of the other girls have here, but we have it posted all over social media.”

Video shows the suspect standing outside of the tavern’s front doors. With one sudden strike, the man shatters the glass doors and walks inside.

“He broke the window door that we have and then had run through and knew kind of exactly where to go,” said Patino.

An employee had worked a double shift that day and closed up earlier than usual around 8 p.m.

About 30 minutes later, the suspect appears. The business owners believe he had been waiting for the right moment to strike.

Security video shows the man rummaging through the office area while holding a flashlight. He eventually spots the safe and quickly snatches it. Patino says he also grabbed the cash register before fleeing the tavern.

“I would say for sure, 300 dollars, because that’s what we had in our drawer and then as far as the safe goes, I had cleared a lot of things out the day prior, so not too much.”

Overall, Patino says the business lost about $1,000 in damages.

For some reason, the security alarm did not trigger during the theft and the owners were alerted by a neighboring business the next day.

Riverside Police are still searching for the suspect describing him as a white or Hispanic male. Patino says the man is in his mid-30s with a beard and a tattoo under his left eye.

Suspected burglar captured by security cameras inside Crowley’s Tavern on Dec. 11, 2022.

Tavern staff has posted his image all over social media, hoping someone will recognize him. They say the quicker he can be arrested, the more at ease their customers will feel.

“We want Crowley’s to be a safe place and everyone to feel welcome and try our food and have a cool drink and it’s supposed to be a safe place, not something where people need to worry,” said Patino.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has additional information is asked to call Riverside Police at 951-354-2007.