A disturbing video shows police rescuing a woman who had been kidnapped and chained to the floor of a home in Louisville, Kentucky.
Officers were dispatched to the two-story home around 7 p.m. on Aug. 16 on a report of a woman screaming for help.
When they arrived, they heard and saw the woman through a second-floor window but could not immediately enter the home because the entire main floor was barricaded, Louisville Metro Police said.
Officers obtained a ladder and climbed up to the window, the video shows.
“The woman had a chain around her neck, which was secured by a MasterLock, and that chain was bolted to the floor with screws,” police said.
Officers found a hatchet inside the home and eventually freed the woman.
The suspect was arrested two days later.