A disturbing video shows police rescuing a woman who had been kidnapped and chained to the floor of a home in Louisville, Kentucky.

Officers were dispatched to the two-story home around 7 p.m. on Aug. 16 on a report of a woman screaming for help.

When they arrived, they heard and saw the woman through a second-floor window but could not immediately enter the home because the entire main floor was barricaded, Louisville Metro Police said.

Video shows police in Louisville, Kentucky, rescue a woman who was chained to the floor of a home in August 2023. (LMP)

Officers obtained a ladder and climbed up to the window, the video shows.

“The woman had a chain around her neck, which was secured by a MasterLock, and that chain was bolted to the floor with screws,” police said.

Officers found a hatchet inside the home and eventually freed the woman.

The suspect was arrested two days later.