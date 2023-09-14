The family of a teenage girl who was beaten inside a Los Angeles McDonald’s has shared disturbing video of the incident with KTLA.

The attack took place in Harbor City last week, LAPD confirms.

In the video, you can see the female attacker shove the teen girl to the ground, and then jump on top of her and repeatedly punch her in the face.

There were dozens of onlookers, and and family says they’re disappointed no one stepped in to help the younger girl.

Video shows a teenager getting beaten by an older female inside a Harbor City McDonald’s on Sept. 6, 2023. (Angelina Gray)

It is unclear what occurred prior to the recording.

Police confirmed with KTLA that officers responded to a report of an adult female attacking a juvenile at the McDonald’s on Lomita Boulevard.

The attacker fled the restaurant and no arrests have been made.

The teen’s mother says she has been recovering at home since the incident.