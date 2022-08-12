A torrential downpour soaked Las Vegas for the second time in recent weeks, flooding hotels and casinos Thursday night.

Video showed what looked like a river flowing through the parking garages of Harrah’s Las Vegas and The LINQ Hotel.

Water also poured through the ceiling of Planet Hollywood and soaked the casino floor.

Video shared with KTLA by Sean A. Sable showed stunned casino patrons watching as water cascaded onto card tables below.

According to the National Weather Service, over a half inch of rain fell in a short period of time.

Two weeks ago, floodwaters caused a similar scene at the Circa Resort and Casino in downtown Las Vegas.