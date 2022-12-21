Two people were injured after a train smashed into a truck carrying a concrete beam, leading to a derailment in near Chattanooga, Tennessee, Tuesday afternoon, according to local news station WTVC.

Chattanooga Fire Department posted to Twitter stating that crews responded to a Norfolk Southern freight train collision with a tractor-trailer carrying a 134-foot concrete bridge beam at Apison Pike and University Drive in Collegedale around 12:30 p.m., KTLA sister station WATE reported.

Train collides with trailer at Apison Pike and University Drive in Collegedale Tuesday, Dec. 20. (Courtesy of Chattanooga Fire Department)

Train collides with trailer at Apison Pike and University Drive in Collegedale Tuesday, Dec. 20. (Courtesy of Chattanooga Fire Department)

Train collides with trailer at Apison Pike and University Drive in Collegedale Tuesday, Dec. 20. (Courtesy of Chattanooga Fire Department)

Train collides with trailer at Apison Pike and University Drive in Collegedale Tuesday, Dec. 20. (Courtesy of Chattanooga Fire Department)

Train collides with trailer at Apison Pike and University Drive in Collegedale Tuesday, Dec. 20. (Courtesy of Chattanooga Fire Department)

Train collides with trailer at Apison Pike and University Drive in Collegedale Tuesday, Dec. 20. (Courtesy of Chattanooga Fire Department)

Train collides with trailer at Apison Pike and University Drive in Collegedale Tuesday, Dec. 20. (Courtesy of Chattanooga Fire Department)

Train collides with trailer at Apison Pike and University Drive in Collegedale Tuesday, Dec. 20. (Courtesy of Chattanooga Fire Department)

The aftermath of the Norfolk freight train crash in Collegedale on Tuesday, Dec. 20. (Courtesy of TDOT)

In a video posted on social media, the train is seen crashing into the trailer as it was going over the tracks. Both the train and trailer were destroyed on impact.

Another video of the crash shared online includes commentary from a witness who bemoans the events unfolding in front of his eyes.

“What a mess, Priscilla,” mourned Marc A. Walwyn. “Oh no, oh no no no no no no.”

A woman, presumably Priscilla, then encourages Walwyn to drive away “before something goes off.”

Two Norfolk Southern employees were taken to the hospital, but the truck driver was not hurt, according to local reports.

Chattanooga Fire said the crews are trying to stop a diesel and lube oil leak from two of the locomotives.

No other hazardous materials are involved at this time.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation said that roads in the area will remain closed until the crash investigation has been completed. Collegedale Police Department posted to Twitter telling the drivers to avoid the area.