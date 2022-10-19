A vigil held for 16-year-old Robert Schmidt Jr., who was found dead near an Apple Valley skatepark on Oct. 18, 2022. (LOUDLABS)

A candlelight vigil was held Wednesday night to honor a teenager found dead near a skatepark in Apple Valley.

The body of 16-year-old Robert Schmidt Jr. was found on Tuesday near the 13500 block of Navajo Road, according to the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department.

When authorities arrived, Schmidt was found with “traumatic injuries” and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Those who knew the teenager say Schmidt was dropped off near the skate park early Tuesday night, but he never returned home.

Vigil held for 16-year-old Robert Schmidt Jr. who was found dead near an Apply Valley skatepark on Oct. 18, 2022. (LOUDLABS)

The vigil was attended by the teen’s friends, family and community members.

No suspect has been identified and authorities are working to piece together the events that led up to the teen’s death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Michelle Del Rio at 909-890-4904. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling We-Tip at 800-782-7463 or online at www.wetip.com.

The investigation remains ongoing.