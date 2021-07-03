Violence breaks out during trans rights protest at Koreatown spa

Demonstrations over trans rights sparked clashes between protestors and counter-protestors in Koreatown on Saturday after a video went viral of a woman upset that a trans woman disrobed in the women’s section of the upscale spa.

Footage of the encounter between the two sides showed people shoving each other, attempting to take away protests signs and throwing objects like eggs.

One side was heard yelling things like “Go home trans-phobe” and the other saying “save our children.”

The video that sparked the protest shows the upset woman speaking to employees at Wi Spa, located at at 2700 Wilshire Blvd. in Los Angeles’ Koreatown neighborhood.

The Wi Spa employee was defending the trans client.

In a statement, Wi Spa says it complies with California law prohibiting discrimination.

The woman in the video asks a Wi Spa employee why they allow a person who identifies as a woman but has male genitalia to be exposed in the women’s section of the spa when there are underage girls in the room.

On Saturday, videos circulating on social media showed the violence that erupted between the two sides.

The trans Latina coalition says that’s the stigma they’re fighting against.

The Los Angeles Police Department reported to the scene but said no arrests were made.

A total of five people were injured in the commotion, three of them were assault and battery while two were assaulted with a deadly weapon, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.