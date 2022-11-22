A violent fight broke out in the SoFi Stadium parking lot on Sunday after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Los Angeles Chargers.

Video captured by a witness who did not want to be identified shows two men aggressively fighting, moments before one man was thrown over the side of a railing. He was seen falling 10-15 feet below before hitting the concrete floor.

Witnesses say the altercation started after the two men bumped into each other and exchanged heated words. While they were fighting, a third man is seen suddenly intervening and swiftly tossing the victim over the railing.

After landing on his backside, the victim is seen slowly standing up. He appeared to be disoriented as he slowly regained his composure and got back onto his feet.

It’s unclear whether that man or anyone else suffered injuries during the altercation.

The case remains under investigation by Inglewood Police.