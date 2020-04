Los Angeles County health officials were expected to address the local response to COVID-19 during a daily briefing Monday after cases approached 20,000 over the weekend.

The weekend brought warmer temperatures, prompting warnings from Mayor Eric Garcetti and other local leaders fearing crowded beaches and other violations of social distancing guidelines. Some beaches filled up more than others but L.A. County kept its coastline and other recreational areas closed to the public — even as neighboring Ventura and Orange counties rolled back restrictions.