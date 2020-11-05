Voters approve Measure RR to fund $7 billion bond for LAUSD campus renovations

Renovations are underway at Cleveland Charter High School in Reseda in this undated photo. (Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times)

Los Angeles school officials on Tuesday revived an irresistible formula from the past in winning passage of Measure RR, a $7-billion bond to modernize campuses in California’s largest school system.

The formula is: Find a presidential election in which motivated Democrats turn out in large numbers.

It worked in 2008 when Angelenos amassed to put Barack Obama in the White House. And it worked in 2020, when Angelenos cast votes en masse, most hoping to remove President Trump.

In 2008, the $7-billion Measure Q won 69% of the vote; in 2020, $7-billion Measure RR won nearly 71% in “semiofficial” results posted Wednesday by the county registrar’s office. The bond measures needed 55% of the vote to pass.

