Today’s lesson: Don’t make vulgar comments when a camera is rolling, even if you’re just quoting a movie line.

Apple’s erstwhile vice president of procurement, Tony Blevins, has exited the tech giant after a TikTok video showed him making an off-color comment about women at a car show.

Blevins can be seen climbing out of a pricey Mercedes. He’s asked what he does for a living by Daniel Mac, who for whatever reason posts videos of people being asked questions as they get out of expensive cars.

“I race cars, play golf and fondle big-breasted women. But I take weekends and major holidays off,” Blevins replies.

The response is apparently a riff on a line from the 1981 movie “Arthur,” in which Dudley Moore plays a pampered, drunken millionaire.

Asked in the film what he does for a living, Arthur answers: “I race cars, I play tennis, I fondle women, but I have weekends off and I am my own boss.”

The Blevins video was viewed more than 1.3 million times.

His role at Apple was to haggle with vendors about the parts and components Apple uses to make its gadgets.

There are two takeaways here.

One: Quoting a movie, even a comedy that’s intended to be funny, won’t provide cover if what you say can be deemed offensive.

Two: For goodness sake, when you’ve got a camera pointed at you, watch what you say.

Social media is an unfriendly place for glib, off-the-cuff remarks. Even the goofiest, most tongue-in-cheek comment can be seen (and seen, and seen) as inappropriate.

Apple wasted little time in showing Blevins the door.