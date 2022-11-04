The suspect, Steven Giovanni Aguilar-Medina, pictured in a photo provided by the FBI.

A wanted fugitive who has been on the run for over 13 years after a Los Angeles murder has been caught in Mexico.

The suspect, Steven Giovanni Aguilar-Medina, 29, was arrested on Oct. 18 in the Mexican town of Progreso, Merida, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

On Dec. 28, 2009, Aguilar-Medina was allegedly driven to the location of a rival gang in Los Angeles by his girlfriend, Evelin Martinez, according to the FBI.

Once there, Martinez stopped the car and Aguilar-Medina hopped out and approached two people standing outside of a home. Officials say Aguilar-Medina allegedly shouted a gang term before firing multiple shots at the duo, leaving one person dead.

He fled the scene and remained at large.

Authorities identified Aguilar-Medina as the primary suspect and issued an arrest warrant on Jan. 8, 2010, on charges of murder and attempted murder. Investigators discovered he had fled the country to Mexico.

The FBI worked with Mexican law enforcement to track down the suspect. He was located and deported to Houston where local authorities escorted him back to Los Angeles.

He will be awaiting prosecution by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

“The return of Aguilar-Medina was sponsored by the United States government’s “Project Welcome Home,” which provides funding for the transportation of FBI fugitives to the United States, where the repatriation by the host country occurs through deportation or extradition,” said the FBI.

Aguilar-Medina’s girlfriend, Evelin Martinez, remains on the loose and authorities are still working to locate her.