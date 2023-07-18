A man was seen calmly walking away from a fire near a Studio City apartment building along the 101 Freeway early Tuesday morning, though officials have not confirmed if they are investigating the incident as arson.

The fire was reported at about 3:20 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol and Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

When firefighters arrived at the scene at the southbound 101 and Lankershim Boulevard, they were able to extinguish the blaze with one engine, Stewart said.

No injuries or damage to any structures were reported, but the No. 4 lane of the southbound freeway was closed until about 4:30 a.m. to accommodate the firefighters, officials said.

Video from the scene shows flames consuming a copse of trees, and a dashcam appeared to capture a man in light-colored pants walking away from the scene soon after the fire began to grown.

Officials declined to confirm if they are investigating the blaze as an arson.

Nancy Fontan contributed to this report.