Warning: Video above contains flashing.

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) –

Robert Raymond Kasprzak, 34, of Port St. Lucie, allegedly flashed the green laser at the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office helicopter multiple times, according to the sheriff’s office.

The crew on board was temporarily blinded by the laser, the sheriff’s office said.

The crew of a helicopter belonging to a Florida sheriff’s office captured footage of the laser being pointed directly at the aircraft. (Courtesy: St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office)

Kasprzak was tracked to a turnpike service plaza, where he was arrested by the Port St. Lucie Police Department and charged with misuse of a laser lighting device, a felony punishable by up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine, according to deputies.

Sheriff Ken Mascara said it was important to remind the public that pointing a laser at an aircraft is a federal crime.

“Doing so triggers temporary blindness and could have deadly consequences for the crew and the public and cause catastrophic damage to the aircraft and any structure in its path,” Mascara said.

No injuries were reported in the incident, Mascara said.