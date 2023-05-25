A 17-year-old has been arrested in Wednesday’s stabbing of a Metro bus driver in Woodland Hills, police announced at a news conference Thursday afternoon.

His name is not being released given his status as a juvenile, however, police continue to share a surveillance photo of him from inside the bus.

The stabbing occurred around 5:15 p.m. at Erwin Street and Topanga Canyon Boulevard after a verbal argument over “fare evasion” involving the 61-year-old bus driver and a male passenger, investigators said.

They both got off the bus and that is when the suspect allegedly stabbed the driver in the chest, neck, and back, and then ran away.

The suspect, wanted for stabbing an Metro bus driver in Woodland Hills on May 24, 2023. (LAPD)

The bus driver was rushed to Northridge Hospital in critical condition and remained in the intensive care unit Thursday.

“The nature of the injuries that he sustained were definitely beyond life-threatening, and certainly in many other instances he would not have survived,” Los Angeles Police Chief Michael Moore said in praising the work of first responders and hospital staff who worked quickly to save the driver’s life.

Using surveillance footage from the bus and surrounding areas, Moore said law enforcement worked feverishly through the night in an “organized search pattern” to locate the suspect.

LAPD on the scene of an alleged stabbing of a Metro Bus driver in Woodland Hills May 24, 2023. (KTLA)

Earlier in the day, the Metro Board announced a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and several members of the board visited the bus driver in the hospital and spoke with the driver’s family.

‘He’s still not out of the woods yet,” Bass said.

This is a developing story. Stay with KTLA for updates.