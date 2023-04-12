A forceful water main break flooded a Northridge neighborhood early Wednesday morning, damaging at least one home.

The main broke sometime after midnight in the 10900 block of Melvin Avenue, where one resident who was up working late noticed the deluge and alerted authorities.

“I just came out to see if everyone was OK and called 911, made sure people were on their way,” said Ricky Rocha.

Of particular concern was a nearby home, where the spewing water pushed in a garage door.

LADWP crews were on scene Wednesday morning to repair the main, leaving Melvin Avenue closed until the work is completed.