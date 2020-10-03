‘We’ll be seeing what happens over those next couple of days’: Trump releases video after hospitalization

President Donald Trump released a 4-minute video Saturday evening from Walter Reed Medical Center where he said he’s beginning to feel better and hopes to “be back soon.”

“I’m starting to feel good,” the president says in the video. “You don’t know over the next period of a few days — I guess that’s the real test so we’ll be seeing what happens over those next couple of days.”

Trump said he believes he will have “a very good result” in his battle with the novel coronavirus.

“I came here — wasn’t feeling so well. I feel much better now,” Trump says. “We’re working hard to get me all the way back.”

The president thanked the American people for an outpouring of support.

Trump’s chief of staff said Saturday the president went through a “very concerning” period Friday and faces a “critical” next two days in his fight against COVID-19 at a military hospital. The statement contrasted a rosier assessment moments earlier by Trump doctors, who took pains not to reveal the president had received supplemental oxygen at the White House before his hospital admission.

Trump sounds a little raspy in the video, but he appears to be in good spirits as he says he’s fighting for the millions of people who have had the virus across the world.

He said that, while he could have stayed locked in the White House to protect himself, as president he couldn’t be “locked up in a room upstairs.”

“This is America, this is the United States, this is the greatest country in the world, this is the most powerful country in the world. I can’t be locked up in a room upstairs and totally safe and just say ‘hey, whatever happens happens.’ I can’t do that,” Trump says. “We have to confront problems. As a leader, you have to confront problems.”

With Trump expected to remain hospitalized several more days and the presidential election looming, his condition is being anxiously watched by Americans.

“We’re going to beat this coronavirus or whatever you want to call it,” Trump says in the video.